Manchester City are planning to renew their interest in Lionel Messi after missing out on the Barcelona skipper’s signature in the summer. The Argentine was tipped to join the Premier League champions on a free transfer before the start of the current footballing season but wasn’t allowed to leave by the Catalan club, which resulted in a huge transfer saga and the 33-year-old staying with Blaugranas for at least another year. Manchester City Planning January Move For Barcelona Superstar.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Manchester City are planning to begin talks with Lionel Messi in January as the Argentine’s contract extension with Barcelona still remains on hold. The Premier League club have on several occasions have expressed their desire to sign the 33-year-old, with their Football Operations Manager, Omar Berrada, claiming that the club has the resources to make the move a reality.

The Argentine's current contract with Barcelona ends in 2021 but there is no indication of him agreeing on an extension. It is understood that the Catalan club will begin talks with their captain later into the season, once a new president is elected at the start of the next year following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Lionel Messi, currently in the final year of his contract with Barcelona, will be able to discuss pre-contract terms with any potential suitors from the start of the next year and Manchester City are keen on bringing him to England. With the Argentine's deal with the Catalans ending next summer, he will be available on a free transfer.

Lionel Messi had reportedly turned down talks of a contract extension with Barcelona at the end of the previous season as he wanted to leave. However, with a new coach, and a new president by the start of next year, the Argentine might be persuaded to extend his stay with the Catalan giants.

