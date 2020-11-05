Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos have begun talks for the contract extension of the Spanish defender. The 34-year-old, who joined the club in 2005, has been one of the most important players for Los Blancos and with his current deal with the record champions ending in June 2021, Madrid are looking to keep their captain at Santiago Bernabeu for the foreseeable future. Sergio Ramos’s Contract Situation Alerts Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to a recent report from ESPN, Sergio Ramos has begun conversations with Real Madrid over a potential extension of his contract. The Spanish centre-back in the final year of his contract, will be free to negotiate with other clubs over a possible transfer next season but wants to extend his stay in the Spanish capital. Sergio Ramos Scores 100 Goals for Real Madrid! Mesut Ozil Joins Twitterati in Lauding the Centre-Back for His Achievement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, both sides agreed to table renewal talks for the time being to assess the club’s financial status, however, Real Madrid now see Sergio Ramos’ contract renewal as the main priority. The initial talks are positive with the 34-year-old expressing his desire to stay and it is understood that the Los Blancos skipper wants a contract until 2024.

However, Real Madrid tend to offer a one-year contract extension to its players over 30 years of age but an exception could be made in the case of Sergio Ramos, given the consistency in his recent performances. It remains to be seen if both the parties agree on a year-on-year renewal or find a long-term deal.

Sergio Ramos is in his 16th season at Real Madrid had has won five La Liga’s and four Champions League during his time at the Spanish capital. The 34-year-old last season scored 11 goals and was the club’s second-highest goal-scorer. The defender recently scored his 100th goal for the club against Italy's Inter Milan.

