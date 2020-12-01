Real Madrid are struggling in the Spanish La Liga at the moment with the Los Blancos winless in their last three domestic games. Their latest setback came against Alaves which has halted their title charge. Europe has been a breath of fresh air for them where they have done okay after a false start. Next up for them is Shakthar Donetsk where a win should earn them a place in the round of 16. They are currently second in the points table with Shakhtar Donetsk just three points behind. The Ukrainian side have all to play at home and will look to exert pressure right from the onset against an inconsistent Real Madrid. Shakhtar Donetsk versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 11:25 pm IST. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Begin Contract Renewal Talks With Star Defender.

Shakhtar Donetsk will have a number of key players missing in Ismaily Viktor Korniyenko, Maksym Malyshev and Yevhen Konoplyanka. Andriy Pyatov is a key man in goal for the home team with an abundance of experience under his belt. Tete on the right flank is a quality winger who is equally adept at scoring goals. Junior Moraes will feature as the lone striker with a three-man midfield behind him.

Real Madrid have an injury crisis at the moment with Eden Hazard joining Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Luka Jovic and Alvaro Odriozola on the sidelines. Karim Benzema returned to training after while out but despite lacking match fitness, he could well be reinstated in the starting eleven. Toni Kroos has played a key role in the double win over Inter Milan recently and the German international will be keen to replicate his fine form.

When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will take place on December 1 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the NSC Olympiskiy Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 11:25 pm IST (India Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten channels to live telecast the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid match live on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also enjoy live action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match online for fans in India. With Karim Benzema back in the side, Real Madrid have a focal point in attack which should bring their top game to the fore. Expect the visitors to grab all three points.

