Chelsea secured a headline-grabbing win over Manchester United during midweek, and that should have given them a lot of confidence heading into the last phase of the season. The Blues are without a defeat in their last five league games and are now back in the top half of the points table. They have had a season to forget so far, but Mauricio Pochettino will look to win the FA Cup and finish as high as possible in the Premier League to have some positive results for the owners. Opponents Sheffield United are rock bottom in the standings and look destined for relegation unless there is some divine intervention. Sheffield United versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST.

Daniel Jebbison, Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, Tom Davies, George Baldock, John Egan, Rhys Norrington-Davies, and Max Lowe all miss out for Sheffield United due to injuries. Vinicius Souza, Gustavo Hamer, and Oliver Arblaster will form the key partnership in midfield, with their main task of supporting their defence. Ben Brereton Diaz and Oliver McBurnie are tailor-made for playing on the break.

Lesley Ugochukwu, Levi Colwill, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, and Wesley Fofana are the big names missing out for Chelsea. Ben Chilwell and Robert Sanchez are likely to miss out as well. Nicolas Jackson will lead the attack and he has been inconsistent this season in terms of goals scored. Conor Gallagher plays as the attacking midfielder and the spot out wide will go to Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer.

When is Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Sheffield United will host Chelsea in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, April 7. The Sheffield United vs Chelsea match will played at the Bramall Lane and it starts at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Sheffield United vs Chelsea match on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV Channels. For more Sheffield United vs Chelsea viewing options, read below. FIFA and Member Associations Must Fight Match-Fixing Together, Says President Gianni Infantino.

How to Get Live Streaming of Sheffield United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Sheffield United vs Chelsea football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect Chelsea to have little trouble securing all three points from the game.

