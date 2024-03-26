Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has faced a lot of instances of racial abuse in recent days and it keeps on getting worse for the winger. Real Madrid and the player have taken action against Valencia with whom they played a match and their fans racially abused Vini Jr. The 23-year-old joined Real Madrid back in 2018 and since then he has faced quite a lot of racism in Spain. In a recent media interaction, Vini Jr broke down into tears when asked about all of the racist stuff and he replied, "I have never thought about leaving Spain, because that would be giving the racists what they want”. “I'm not going to leave the best club in the world”. Carlos Alcaraz Meets Neymar Jr and Jimmy Butler at Miami Open 2024 (View Pic).

Vinicius Jr's Full Statement

🚨⚪️ Vinicius Jr: “I have never thought about leaving Spain, because that would be giving the racists what they want”.



“I'm not going to leave the best club in the world”.



“I'm going to remain firm and strong because the president and the club support me”. pic.twitter.com/fcUwU1luGp— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)