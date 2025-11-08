Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Sunderland have made a bright start to their English Premier League campaign with the club at the fourth spot in the points table. The Black Cats have endured a great time in their return to English top flight football and their impressive start has seen them climb to the fourth spot. They face Arsenal this evening at home with an aim to secure a massive win agains the table toppers. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been the team to beat so far and have consolidated their position as the numero uno in the league. Their past experience will tell them it is games like these that they need to win in order to finally crossing the line after coming close in the past few years. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle, Leo Fuhr Hjelde, and Habib Diarra are all missing in action for Sunderland due to injuries. Lutsharel Geertruida, Reinildo Mandava, and Daniel Ballard will be part of the back three for the home side with Trai Hume and Nordi Mukiele as wingbacks. Granit Xhaka has been their most consistent player in midfield and he has not only helped break up opposition play but also done well scoring goals.

Martin Zubimendi has returned to first team training for Arsenal after a brief injury scare but Viktor Gyokeres joins Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz on the sidelines. Mikel Merino plays up top with Eberechi Eze slotting in behind him in the no 10 role. Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka will be deployed on the wings while Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi will be part of the central midfield.

Sunderland vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Sunderland vs Arsenal Date November 8 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Sunderland vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Sunderland hosts Arsenal in a Premier League 2025-26 match on Saturday, November 8. The Sunderland vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Stadium of Light in Sunderland, and commences at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester United 4-2 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo Hits Brace as Red Devils Move Into Top Four on Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sunderland vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Sunderland vs Arsenal live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD TV channels. For Sunderland vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Sunderland vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Arsenal will be tested in this game from the onset but given the confidence they exuberate at the moment on the pitch, the away side should secure a 1-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2025 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).