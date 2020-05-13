This Day, That Year: Sergio Aguero Sealed First Premier League Title for Manchester City in Dramatic Fashion

Manchester City (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On this day (May 13) in 2012, Sergio Aguero produced one of the most dramatic moments ever seen in the history of the English Premier League. As the game was heading towards a draw, the Argentine forward’s strike in the final few minutes sparked wild celebrations at the Etihad Stadium and an iconic line from commentator Martin Tyler. Manchester City had finally won the first domestic title in over 40 years on the final day of the 2011-12 season. Manchester City Owners Acquire Belgium Club Lommel SK in Search of Next Football Superstar.

With hopes of Premier League glory, Manchester City hosted QPR knowing that matching United’s result on the day will be enough for them. However, a day of great jubilation turned into a nightmare as the Blue side of Manchester saw their team trailing while the record English champions already had won their match against Sunderland. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City and Argentina Star, to Race in Virtual Spanish GP for Red Bull.

With the clock ticking towards full-time, Manchester United were already celebrating their 20th league title at the Stadium of Light as City needed two goals in the last few minutes of the game against 10-man QPR.

With first EPL title slipping away, Bosnian Eden Dzeko gave Roberto Manchini’s men hope as he equalized in the 92nd minute of the game. Then in the dying moments, Aguero latched onto a pass from Mario Balotelli and struck the ball past Paddy Kenny in QPR goal to complete a sensational turnaround and give Man City their first league title.

After the goal, Martin Tyler could be heard screaming ‘AGUEROOOO’ on-air, which is just as famous as the dramatic winner by the Argentine striker.

This match marked a huge change in English football as the dominance shifted from the Red side of Manchester to its Blue side. Since their maiden title win, City have managed three more title wins in seven years.