Sergio Aguero, Manchester City and Argentina Star, to Race in Virtual Spanish GP for Red Bull

Sergio Aguero (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, May 7: Manchester City and Argentina star Sergio Aguero will make his foray into Formula One esports this Sunday. The striker will race for Red Bull at the Virtual Spanish Grand Prix which will also involve regular Formula One drivers. "Motorsport is a great passion of mine so to be given the opportunity to take part in the Virtual Spanish GP is very exciting for me," Aguero told Red Bull Racing's official website.

"With Puma I have travelled to watch F1 races and test myself at track days, which have been exhilarating experiences. But this takes it to the next level and gives me the opportunity to race and compete against real F1 drivers -- I can't wait!" David De Gea Jokingly Shows a Middle Finger to Sergio Aguero During Manchester City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2019-20 (See Pic).

Aguero will be teaming up with Red Bull's Alex Albon, who is looking to maintain his strong momentum following last week's Virtual Grand Prix victory at Interlagos after a race-long battle with Charles Leclerc.

Aguero is not the only football star participating in the Virtual Spanish GP with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo also featuring in the grid.

Sunday would have been the day for the Spanish GP in Barcelona but the race is among the many in the Formula 1 calendar this season that has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.