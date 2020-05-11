Manchester City Owners Acquire Belgium Club Lommel SK in Search of Next Football Superstar

Manchester City (Photo Credits: @ManCity)

Manchester City owners have added yet another team from world football to their portfolio after they agreed on the acquisition of Belgium second division side Lommel SK in search of the next superstar. The City Football Group already own clubs from in several competitions around the globe and the Belgian side will become the ninth team to fall under that umbrella. Lommel will join Mumbai City FC from ISL, Australia’s Melbourne City and several other clubs under CFG. Manchester City Adds Mumbai City FC To Its Family of Clubs; Indian Super League Team Co-Owned By Ranbir Kapoor and Premier League Giants!

CFG Chief Executive Ferran Soriano said that this move was the latest example of their desire to develop talent globally. ‘We are excited to welcome Lommel SK to City Football Group and to work together with the fans and the city to develop the club’ he was quoted saying by Goal. Manchester City Defender Kyle Walker Apologises to Pep Guardiola for Flouting Lockdown Rules: Report.

‘Belgium is one of Europe’s best football countries as demonstrated by the success of the national team and the development of world-class players, some of whom we know very well, like Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany. This investment is part of our long-term strategy to be present in key football countries, play beautiful football and develop talent.’ He added.

‘We were attracted to Lommel’s culture, training facilities and commitment to youth development and we look forward to learning from their approach and helping the club to evolve in the months and years ahead.’ Soriano said further.

Lommel SK were sixth in the second division of Belgian Football league before the competition was brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lommel mayor Bob Nijs welcomed the move and said ‘In City Football Group we have an ambitious, stable and reliable partner. It is excellent news for the club and for the city’.