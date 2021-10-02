In one of the biggest fixtures in Serie A, Juventus take on local rivals Torino in the latest round of fixtures. The clash will be played at the Olimpico di Torino Stadium in Turin on October 02, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are separated by goal difference in the points table and will be aiming to move above their rivals. Meanwhile, fans searching for Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Federico Chiesa Leads Juventus to 1-0 Win Over Chelsea in UCL 2021-22 Match.

Torino have started the new season well as many expected them to be ahead of their rivals at the start of the campaign. However, the Turin outfit are heading into the game on the back of consecutive draws and will aim to return to winning ways. Meanwhile, after a poor start under Max Allegri, Juventus have started clicking and have registered back-to-back wins, something they will be hoping to build on.

When is Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Torino vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Olimpico di Torino in Turin. The game will be held on October 02, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Torino vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Torino vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

