Lautaro Martinez took his total Serie A goal tally to 101 by bagging a brace as Inter Milan beat Lecce 4-0. The Nerazzurri were in fearsome form with nine consecutive wins in all competitions, including a 1-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek. Martinez celebrated his century in the 15th minute when he collected from Kristjan Asllani and resisted a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge before sliding the ball home, reports Xinhua. Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–0 Sheffield United, Premier League 2023–24: Pablo Sarabia’s Winner Powers Wolves to 1–0 Win Over Blades.

Davide Frattesi made it 2-0 in the 54th minute when the Italy international tapped Alexis Sanchez's cross in from close range. Martinez quickly rode the momentum two minutes later when the Argentinian fired home after Frattesi's assist, before Stefan de Vrij headed in Federico Dimarco's corner to make it 4-0. With a game in hand, Inter still have a nine-point advantage over second-placed Juventus who registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Frosinone.

Dusan Vlahovic gave Juve an early lead, but Walid Cheddira and Marco Brescianini helped the away side turn it around, before Vlahovic's curler made it 2-2 at half-time. As the game seemed to be heading for a draw, an unexpected hero came to Juve's rescue when Vlahovic flicked a corner to the back post, and Daniele Rugani swept in from a tight angle. Ligue 1 2023–24: Goncalo Ramos Replaces Kylian Mbappe To Score Late Equaliser As PSG Play Out 1–1 Draw Against Stade Rennais.

Elsewhere, AC Milan drew with Atalanta 1-1 as Rafael Leao's early strike was wiped out by Teun Koopmeiners's penalty. Also on Sunday, Zito Luvumbo's late equalizer helped Cagliari snatch a point against Napoli in a 1-1 draw.

