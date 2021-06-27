In another Group B clash, Venezuela take on Peru. On the points table, Venezuela are placed on fifth place in Group B with no win from three matches. Peru, on the other hand, are on the third place. Meanwhile, if you are looking Venezuela vs Peru live streaming online, then continue reading.

In last three meetings between these two sides, the result has been draw only. And now both the sides will be pushing for a rare win this contest. Copa America 2021 Points Table Updated.

When is Venezuela vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Venezuela vs Peru, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on June 28, 2021 (Monday early morning) at the Mane Garrincha. The Copa America 2021 match in Group B has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Venezuela vs Peru,, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Venezuela vs Peru, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Venezuela vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Venezuela vs Peru, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Venezuela vs Peru game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

