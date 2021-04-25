Villarreal will host Barcelona in their upcoming assignment in La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday (April 25). Ronald Koeman’s men have been in impressive form lately and would take the field as firm favourites. The Catalan Giants are third in the team standings with 68 points, but a win here could see them level with Real Madrid in the second place. On the other hand, Villarreal are holding seventh place with 39 points. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for VIL vs BAR clash. Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Barcelona thrashed Getafe 5-2 in their last fixture and would aim to replicate their heroics. On the contrary, Villarreal suffered a 1-2 loss against Deportivo Alaves earlier this week and will want to bounce back against the Blaugrana side. Notably, the reverse fixture between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Barcelona. Ansi Fati’s twin strikes and Lionel Messi’s sensational goal took Barcelona over the line in that game. Ahead of the upcoming match, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona custodian Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Gerard Pique (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Pau Torres (VIL) and Oscar Mingueza (BAR) will be the four defenders.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Samuel Chukwueze (VIL), Gerard Moreno (VIL), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Pedri (BAR) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) and Paco Alcacer (VIL) will form the three-man attacking line upfront.

Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Pau Torres (VIL), Oscar Mingueza (BAR), Samuel Chukwueze (VIL), Gerard Moreno (VIL), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Pedri (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Paco Alcacer (VIL)

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Paco Alcacer (VIL) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

