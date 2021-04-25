Barcelona will resume their La Liga 2020-21 campaign with a crucial fixture against Villarreal. The encounter takes place at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday (April 25). The Catalan giants have been in red-hot form lately and would like to thrash Villarreal as well. With 68 points, Barcelona are third in the team standings, but a thumping win here could see them level with Real Madrid in second place. On the other hand, Villarreal are holding seventh place with 39 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other VIL vs BAR match details. Neymar Jr Transfer News Update: Barcelona Boss Reacts To Rumours of Brazilian's Return.

Speaking of history between the clubs, Barcelona comfortably dominate the head-to-head record with 23 wins in 33 games. Villarreal have managed only three victories while the remaining seven fixtures ended in draws. The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Barcelona. Ansu Fati scored a brace in that game, while Lionel Messi also found the nets. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Villarreal vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica Stadium. The match will take place on April 25, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is set to begin at 07:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Villarreal vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Villarreal vs Barcelona for free.

