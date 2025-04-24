Cricket

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2025 Final? Know Date and Time of El Clasico in IST

Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico will take place for the third time this season after the two took on each other in the first leg of the La Liga and in the Spanish Super Cup. In both occasions Barcelona dominated, and the result have not been in the favour of Real Madrid. For more information about Copa del Rey 2025 final, read more.

Football Soubhagya Chatterjee| Apr 24, 2025 08:13 PM IST
When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2025 Final? Know Date and Time of El Clasico in IST
Hansi Flick and Carlo Ancelotti (Photo Credits: @ManagingBarca/X)

Real Madrid have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 after they lost the quarterfinal clash against Arsenal. Barcelona, meanwhile, have won their tie and progressed to the semifinal. They are in contention for the treble as they have a considerable lead at the top of the La Liga 2024-25 and they have also qualified for the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final where they will clash with Real Madrid who will desperately want to gain some momentum by winning the trophy here. They have an outside chance at the La Liga title, but they will still end the season positively if they can scalp the Copa del Rey title. On Which Channel Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Spanish Knockout Cup EL Clasico Match Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options.

The Copa del Rey 2024-25 final will be played at the Estadio de la Cartuja, Seville in Spain. Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico will take place for the third time this season after the two took on each other in the first leg of the La Liga and in the Spanish Super Cup. In both occasions Barcelona dominated, and the result have not been in the favour of Real Madrid. Barcelona have been a better and more in-form side throughout this season and it will be a challenge for Real Madrid to clinch the Copa del Rey title in their favour.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2025 Final?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2025 Final El Clasico match will be played on Sunday, April 27 and has a scheduled start time of 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).  The Copa del Rey 2024-25 final will be played at the Estadio de la Cartuja, Seville in Spain.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have clashed allover 37 times in the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid have won 13 times and while Barcelona have won 16 times. 8 times the match ended in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

