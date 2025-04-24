Arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are all set to clash with each other as they will meet in the final of the Copa del Rey 2024-25 at the Estadio de la Cartuja at Seville, Spain. The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico match will be played on Sunday, April 27 and has a scheduled start time of 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of a broadcast partner, the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final El Clasico live telecast viewing option will be not telecast on TV. Although, fans can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final El Clasico live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website, in exchange of a subscription pass.

On Which Channel Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Live Telecast Will Be Available

All roads lead to a highly anticipated El Clásico Final 🤩 After a series of fierce battles, FC Barcelona & Real Madrid are set to clash in the Copa del Rey Final this Sunday, 1:30 AM onwards 👊 The stakes are sky-high. The rivalry is legendary. Who will take the crown? 🏆… pic.twitter.com/1OzL2PPudP — FanCode (@FanCode) April 24, 2025

