The game tied 1-1. 94th minute. And Lionel Messi steps up to take the free-kick. Football fans, for a long time, have seen this sort of script whenever it came to Messi performing in European club football as well as Argentina matches. But fans in the United States of America, for the very first time, got to see what the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is capable of as he made an immediate impact on his Inter Miami debut. Messi did not make it to his team's starting XI and was introduced to the game in the 54th minute. And his magnificent effort in the dying stages of the match is something that football fans will always remember for a long, long time to come. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star’s Sensational Free-Kick on Debut To Give Inter Miami 2–1 Victory Over Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023.

Messi could not have asked for a better start to life for Inter Miami and if the excitement around him wasn't enough, it is going to skyrocket to higher levels. Fans would be keen on when they can watch him in action next in the Inter Miami jersey. As a matter of fact, Messi, too, would be buzzing to get back on the field for his new club and feel the love and adoration of all the fans once again. David Beckham Left Close to Tears After Watching Lionel Messi’s Free-Kick Goal on Inter Miami Debut, Hugs Him After Match (Watch Viral Videos).

When Is Lionel Messi’s Next Match for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi's second match for Inter Miami, in all likelihood, would be the Leagues Cup 2023 match against Atlanta United on July 26. The Group J match will also be played at the DRV PNK Stadium and it is set to begin at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Having featured off the bench, Messi can also make it to starting XI for Inter Miami in this match.

The Argentine's goal in the dying stages of the match against Cruz Azul also helped Inter Miami register their first win in over a month, with the MLS outfit's last victory coming in their match against Birmingham Legion FC in the US Open Cup quarterfinal on June 8. Inter Miami fans would hope that the Messi magic continues and it turns around the team's fortunes, with them languishing in the last spot in Eastern Conference.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).