David Beckham became emotional after he watched Lionel Messi score a sensational free-kick goal on his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup 2023. The Argentina star came off the bench to score the winning goal for his team that saw Inter Miami come out victorious 2-1 in the closing moments of the match. The camera spotted Beckham in the stands, who struggled to control his tears. Later, he went on to greet Messi with a hug as the Argentine was making his way out of the field after the match. ‘Was Very Important to…’ Lionel Messi Reacts After Scoring Goal on Debut in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup 2023 Victory Over Cruz Azul.

David Beckham in Tears After Watching Lionel Messi's Goal

بيكهام ذرف الدموع بعد هدف الاسطورة pic.twitter.com/w3sNktovfK — Messi World (@M10GOAT) July 22, 2023

David Beckham Hugs Lionel Messi

Just witnessed greatness. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/U9Fa11SGTe — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

