Barcelona on Monday, announced Xavi as their new head coach after Ronald Koeman was sacked last week after a defeat to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2021-22. Fans were present at Camp Nou to witness the official presentation of the club legend as their new gaffer. Check out some pictures and videos below:

Xavi Waving to the Barcelona Fans:

Take a Look at These Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

Xavi walks out to the Camp Nou:

The moment has arrived pic.twitter.com/OkSunDBzRk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 8, 2021

Barcelona Fans Chant Xavi’s Name:

Chanting his name pic.twitter.com/qnwtkjFJum — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 8, 2021

The Official Presentation:

