Al-Nassr are set to kickstart their pre-season campaign with a club friendly match against SK St Johann in Austria. As the Knights of Najd take the field, fans will be on the lookout for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been a central figure for the Saudi Pro League club since he joined the side in 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo will be the point of attraction at the 1508 Saalfelden Arena in Austria as Al-Nassr hope to gain a good start to their pre-season campaign. In this article, we shall take a look if Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action in the Al-Nassr vs SK St Johann club friendly 2025 match. ‘Eyes on the Future’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture of Training in the Gym As Al-Nassr Star Gears Up for Pre-Season (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great time in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. Despite Al-Nassr missing out on the title with the Knights of Najd securing a third-place finish behind winners Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo was in good form as he topped the list of goal-scorers, with 25 goals in 30 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the UEFA Nations League title with Portugal in June, would like to show a similar kind of form in pre-season as well as in the 2025-26 season, which would kickstart later this year. Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Reacts After Rakai Twitch Streamer Says Lamine Yamal Better Than CR7, Video Goes Viral.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in the Al-Nassr vs SK St Johann Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a player fans always look forward to watching whenever Al-Nassr is in action and the story is the same this time around as well. Cristiano Ronaldo, in all likelihood, will play in the Al-Nassr vs SK St Johann. However, there's uncertainty if he would make it to the starting XI with this match being a club friendly. Al-Nassr have a new coach in Jorge Jesus and it will be interesting to see if the former Al-Hilal boss starts Cristiano Ronaldo or uses him from the bench. It is highly likely that Cristiano Ronaldo would come off the bench. Cristiano Ronaldo earlier shared a picture of himself working out hard in the gym.

Cristiano Ronalado joined the Al-Nassr pre-season training camp in Austria a day ago and he has already hit the ground running. Al-Nassr will have French side Toulouse FC up next as their next opponents in the pre-season.

