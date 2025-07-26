Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of training in the gym after he joined the Al-Nassr camp ahead of the pre-season matches. The Portugal National Football Team star linked up with his Al-Nassr teammates in Austria and has hit the ground running in preparing for the upcoming friendly matches. Taking to social media, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of his training and wrote, "It starts now. Eyes on the future. We are all in!" Al-Nassr take on SK St Johann in their first friendly match of the pre-season. Cristiano Ronaldo earlier had penned a two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr, putting an end to all transfer rumours. Jorge Jesus Opens Up on Becoming Al-Nassr Head Coach, Says ‘Without Cristiano Ronaldo’s Invitation, I Wouldn’t Be Here’.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Pic From Training in Gym

It starts now. Eyes on the future. We are all in! 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/ObhZKIx86w — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)