Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 40th birthday on February 5, 2025. Two days later, on February 7, his club Al-Nassr FC will host Al-Fayha for it's 19th game of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Now, a question is surely raising among his fans, whether Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25? Al-Nassr side will be desperate to win this one as they have 38 points from 18 games and are sitting in the fourth spot - 11 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

If team form is considered, the Al-Nassr team is unbeaten in their last five games and winning three from the league. A win against Al-Fayha will put the side at the third position with 41 points from 19 games. Nothing but a victory should make the CR7-starring side satisfied as they will be playing a home game against a struggling Al-Fayha, who have just 16 points from 18 games and are trembling at the 13th spot. A win would also better their chance of challenging for the title, as the side is yet to win a title despite the arrival of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Besides celebrating his 40th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen training with the Al-Nassr squad, so in all possibilities, the forward will be playing in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. Tactician Stefano Pioli is expected to start the game with him in the line-up, playing as a center-forward.

Ronaldo has been too good for Al-Nassr FC this season too. The 40-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. He has 15 goals, three assists in 17 Saudi Pro League 2024-25 games. He also has six goals in five AFC Champions League 2024-25 matches. Currently, Cristiano is the leading goal-scorer in the ongoing Saudi Pro League.

