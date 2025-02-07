Brazilian defender Marcelo announced retirement from football on February 6, 2025. The decorated player represented Real Madrid CF during his prime and won multiple trophies with the side. Another megastar wining the trophies at the club during the period was Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at the Real Madrid was one of the most productive seasons of his career and when his Madrid-teammate Marcelo announces retirement, the Portuguese star shared a heartfelt post for his ‘brother’. Check out the post below. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: A Look at CR7’s Iconic Goal Celebrations Setting Trend in World of Sports .

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post on Marcelo's Retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)