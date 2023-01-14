Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr on a two-year deal after a bittersweet ending in his old club Manchester United. The new contract made him the highest-paid footballer in the world. Ronaldo joined training immediately after getting unveiled before Al-Nassr fans at the Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Tuesday, January 03. Later Ronaldo thanked Al-Nassr fans for their support and claimed that this is now the time for him to return to actual business (getting back to the field). Al-Nassr will now face rivals Al-Shabab in their next match at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23, today, January 14. In this article, we will take a look if the Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match. Lionel Messi To Join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? Al-Hilal Interested in Signing PSG Star With Lucrative Contract Offer: Report.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently looking for a revival of his club football career. He has consistently failed to provide impact in games this season and look to gain his lost from back. In a recent interview, he admitted that despite having offers from Europe and other nations, he chose to move to Saudi Arabia to have a fresh start. Currently, his club Al-Nassr FC is doing well in the league and is at the top of the table. He aims to take them all the way through and then showcase his performance in the continental competitions. Following this, Ronaldo was seen visiting at his former club, Real Madrid's practice in Riyadh.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

In an unfortunate scenario for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to participate in their next and very important match against Al-Shabab. The Portuguese superstar is currently serving a ban which was imposed on him during his tenure at Old Trafford. After a loss against Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo shoved a phone from a kid's hands on his way to the tunnel. He was then banned for two matches and fined £50000 for improper conduct. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With New Teammates Ahead of Al-Nassr’s Match Against Al-Shabab in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (See CR7 Training Pics).

It was initially thought that this ban would not affect him as he left the Premier League. But now according to recent reports, the ban stays even after him terminating his contract mutually with Manchester United and moving to an overseas club. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to play any part in Al-Nassr's next match against Al-Shabab. It is an important match in the league as Al-Shabab are in contention for the title. Al-Nassr will hope to secure three points even without the services of Ronaldo.

