After Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi could reportedly find himself playing in Saudi Arabia! Yes, you read that right. According to reports, the PSG star has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, who are keen on breaking the bank to acquire the Argentine’s services. Messi has had perhaps the best moment of his life as he led from the front to guide Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title following a nerve-wracking final against France last month. With seven goals and three assists to his name, the 35-year-old was also named winner of the Golden Ball, becoming the only player to win the award twice. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say He Loves Islam? Photo of Al-Nassr Football Star From Dubai Event Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, Al-Hilal is set to offer the star Argentine a lucrative deal, which is a whopping 300 million dollars a year. Messi, before the World Cup, has been in great form for PSG and he continued on that return after returning to action, with a goal against Angers as the French giants opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 points table. With his PSG contract expiring in six months, Messi may very well become a free agent and join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. PSG, though, have reportedly expressed considerable interest in extending the World Cup winner’s stay at the French capital, but nothing official has reportedly happened yet, in this regard. Lionel Messi Receives Guard of Honour From PSG Teammate After Returning to Training (Watch Video).

At the start of this year, Ronaldo was unveiled by Al-Nassr after he penned a big money deal at the Saudi Pro League club, which will see him earn 200 million dollars a year. Should Messi join Al-Hilal, his salary is set to overtake that of the Portugal star. The Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry can once again be reignited, although in a different league with both players competing against each other, a prospect that would revolutionalise football in the Arab country. PSG is anyway set to travel to Saudi Arabia to take on a combined team of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in a friendly match on January 19. And should both these players get named in the squad, Messi and Ronaldo would face each other for the first time since the group stage clash between Barcelona and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League way back in December 2020.

