Cristiano Ronaldo trained hard with his new teammates at Al-Nassr ahead of the club's next game against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. Ronaldo, who is currently serving a two-match ban for knocking down a fan's phone after Manchester United match last April, has been actively cheering for his teammates from the sidelines despite not being part of the on-field action. The Portugal striker was earlier unveiled in a glittering ceremony at the Mrsool Park in front of a sea of fans. Ronaldo was seen grinding it out in the Al-Nassr training session in a series of pictures shared by the club on their social media. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? CR7 Can Make Al-Nassr Debut in Friendly Against Paris Saint-Germain.

