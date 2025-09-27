Will Kylian Mbappe play tonight in the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Madrid derby match? This question could probably hover about in the minds of football fans as Real Madrid take a trip to the Metropolitano Stadium to face Atletico Madrid. The Madrid teams have had contrasting starts to the La Liga 2025-26 season. Real Madrid have statistically been the best team in La Liga 2025-26 so far, with victories in all six matches played and the Los Blancos deservedly find themselves right at the top of the points table. Atletico Madrid on the other hand, have had a poor campaign thus far in La Liga 2025-26, winning just two matches out of six and languishing in the ninth spot on the points table. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For La Liga 2025-26 Madrid Derby Match at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Kylian Mbappe has been in red-hot form in La Liga 2025-26. The French forward is the current top-scorer in La Liga 2025-26 with seven goals in six matches so far and has shown no signs of stopping at all. He has one the crucial forces behind Real Madrid winning all six of their matches in the La Liga 2025-26 season so far and the 26-year-old will be more than willing to add to his goal-scoring tally. But is he going to play in the Madrid derby? La Liga 2025-26 Preview: Madrid Derby Headlines Gameweek 7 as Atletico Madrid Face Real Madrid; Barcelona Meet Real Sociedad.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Madrid Derby?

In short, yes. Kylian Mbappe is set to feature in the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Madrid derby in the La Liga 2025-26 and will love to continue to good form. Kylian Mbappe, needless to say, will also be part of Real Madrid's starting XI in this match. The Frenchman was also named in Real Madrid's match-day squad for the Madrid derby.

Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid's Squad for Madrid Derby

Kylian Mbappe has been on a four-game scoring streak and he would love to extend that run to five by finding the back of the net against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid enter the Madrid derby on the back of a 4-1 win over Levante. Atletico Madrid also had tasted success in their last match in La Liga 2025-26, beating Rayo Vallecano 3-2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2025 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).