It is once again time for one of the biggest matches in the history of La Liga, as the stage is getting set for the Madrid Derby. Table-toppers Real Madrid are gearing up to lock horns with hosts Atletico Madrid. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match is scheduled to be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid. The Madrid Derby is organized to be played on Saturday, September 27, at a scheduled kick-off time at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). La Liga 2025-26 Preview: Madrid Derby Headlines Gameweek 7 as Atletico Madrid Face Real Madrid; Barcelona Meet Real Sociedad.

Ahead of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match, the Los Blancos are the only side with an all-win run in the Spanish top tier, having won all six matches they played so far. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have struggled to get wins, having two wins, three draws, and a loss in their six games. The Rojiblancos are struggling at the ninth spot in LaLiga 2025-26, much because of their defensive approach, rather the "park the bus" style of play, which has proved defensively viable, but not efficient in scoring goals.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone will be implementing a defensive set-up like usual, without much doubt. Alex Baena, Jose Gimenez, Johnny Cardoso, and Thiago Almada are all expected to stay sidelined due to injury. The rest of the squad looks fine, and might start with a 4-4-2 setup. Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid CF are in excellent form. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger are still out, while Jude Bellingham's fitness will also be a concern. However, their squad also looks fine, and they might go with a 4-2-3-1 lineup. Atletico Madrid 1(2) - 0(4) Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Defending Champions Clinch Madrid Derby in UCL, Set To Face Arsenal in Quarterfinals.

Atletico Madrid Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Oblak (GK); Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Molina; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Griezmann; Sorloth, Alvarez

Real Madrid Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois (GK); Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Valverde; Mastantuono, Guller, Vinicius; Mbappe

