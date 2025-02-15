In a bid to stretch their lead in the La Liga 2024-25 standings, Real Madrid will travel to Pamplona and take on hosts Osasuna on February 15. The Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played at El Sadar Stadium, and have a kickoff at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Real Madrid lost a few points, when they drew against city rivals Atletico Madrid, and will now look to capitalise on Osasuna's poor form, who are ninth in the standings. GXR to Provide La Liga Live-Streaming Again, Firm Confirms News on Social Media (See Post).

Real Madrid's star player Kylian Mbappe made a comeback in the Madrid Derby after missing the Copa del Rey match, and looked in flawless form, scoring the lone goal against Atletico. Mbappe's workload is a concern for Carlo Ancelotti, who has to manage the French player sensibly, given Madrid's jam-packed schedule. Fans wondering whether Kylian Mbappe will be part of Real Madrid’s starting XI against Osasuna can read below. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Mateo Claims Kylian Mbappe is Better Than Al-Nassr Captain, CR7 Gives Witty Reply (Watch Video).

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Firstly, Mbappe traveled with the team to Pamplona, which indicates his willingness to play, and then was seen actively participating in training sessions ahead match with Osasuna. With cut-throat competition between top teams for the La Liga 2024-25 title, even a small slip-up by Madrid could end up costing them the trophy, hence Ancelotti in all likelihood will feature the strongest XI, comprising of Mbappe.

