The World-leading goal scorer Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared a funny story with his son – Mateo on a podcast. The kid is a fan of Kylian Mbappe, and taunted Ronaldo saying Mbappe is better than him. To which Ronaldo responded with a question – ‘who has more goals?’. Watch the video below. Ronaldo holds the all-time goal-scored record with 920 goals while 26-year-old Mbappe has scored 352 goals for club and country. Ironically, Kylian Mbappe himself is Cristiano Ronaldo’s fan. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 100 Goal Contributions for Al-Nassr, Achieves Feat During Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match Against Al-Khaleej.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Mateo Claims Kylian Mbappe is Better

🗣️ Cristiano Ronaldo: “My son, Mateo, loves Mbappé. He says ‘Papa he’s better than you’ (laughs), I say who has more goals? (laughs). It’s funny.” pic.twitter.com/Cqo3Vac2aT — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 29, 2025

Video From Podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atresmedia Comunicación (@atresmediacom)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)