GXR had exclusive broadcast rights for La Liga matches in the Indian subcontinent. The La Liga inked a six-year contract with media company GXR in 2024 handing broadcast rights till 2029–2030 season. But from January 31, the broadcaster couldn’t provide services following ‘technical issues’. After abruptly discontinuing the live streaming of La Liga matches, GXR will resume the service after resolving the mentioned issue. La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Non-Stop Fixture List Gives FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid Hope On Matchday 24.

GXR to Provide La Liga Live-Streaming Again

Great news, Football fans! LALIGA action is back on our platform! 🥳 Catch all the excitement live. Stay tuned and enjoy the games! ⚽️ — GXR (@GXR_World) February 14, 2025

