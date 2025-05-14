Real Madrid are having a rough time of late, firstly getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25, then secondly suffering successive losses against Barcelona in El Clásico, in La Liga 2024-25, and the Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final. However, Madrid's loss in La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico over the weekend dealt the club a massive blow in their title hopes, increasing the gap with leaders Barcelona to seven points in the standings. In their second-last home match, Real Madrid will host Mallorca on May 15 and hope to return to winning ways and keep their ever-so-slim title hopes alive. Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick in Vain As Raphinha, Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal Score to Help Blaugrana Secure Fourth El-Clasico Victory of Season

Amid all the darkness this season for Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has been their knight in shining armour across competitions, breaking the record for most goals in a debut season for Los Blancos. Mbappe is the leading goal-scorer in La Liga 2024-25 with 27 and will look to continue his stellar form, with only three Spanish league matches remaining this season. With other players unable to score goals consistently, manager Carlo Ancelotti will depend on Mbappe to lead the attack up front. Fans eager to know if Mbappe will feature in the starting XI for Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 match can scroll below. Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Losing Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga 2024-25 Match, Says 'Painful But We Will Come Back' (See Post).

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25 Match?

With no concerns about injury, Mbappe is a sure-shot starter for Real Madrid against Mallorca in the La Liga 2024-25 match at Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti, primed to shift to Brazil's national football team after the end of the La Liga 2024-25 season, has already named Mbappe in the squad. The star French player was seen actively participating in Real Madrid's practice session with other players, which almost confirms the striker's place in the starting XI.

Mbappe, who made his La Liga debut against Mallorca this season, will want a better outing than the last time when Real Madrid ended with a 1-1 draw despite the French star's best efforts.

