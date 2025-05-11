Barcelona continues their domination in the La Liga 2024-25 and get nearer to the league title as they once again defeat Real Madrid in the El Clasico, this time by a margin of 4-3. Real Madrid started the game on a positive note as they secured the first goal early through a Kylian Mbappe penalty. Mbappe doubled the lead in no time as he received a through from Vinicius Jr and scored the second goal. As it looked like Real Madrid can dominate the match, Barcelona came back strong through a headed goal from Eric Garcia and Lamina Yamal's curling finish. They took the lead in the first half only as Raphinha scored two back-to-back goals extending Barcelona's lead. Real Madrid reduced the margin with another goal from Kylian Mbappe towards the end but it was not enough and Barcelona managed to hold on to their lead. Barcelona now has seven-point lead in the La Liga 2024-25 with three matches to go and they are one step away from the championship. Lamine Yamal Goal Video: Watch Young Sensation Do Kylian Mbappe’s Celebration After Scoring a Brace During Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024–25 El Clasico Match.

Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25

