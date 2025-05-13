French star forward Kylian Mbappe has expressed his pain following his club's fourth loss this season in an El Clasico, as the Los Blancos suffered a 4-3 loss in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match, despite him scoring a hat-trick. The loss meant that Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid are trailing by seven points to arch-rivals FC Barcelona in La Liga 2024-25, and their hopes of defending the title are practically over. The loss in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match also indicates that in most possibilities they won't win any major competition this season, as Real Madrid CF has lost the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final, UCL 2024-25 and are in verge of losing La Liga 2024-25. Kylian Mbappe has claimed that the side will comeback. Kylian Mbappe wrote, "Painful but we will come back. ¡HalaMadrid!". Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Scoring in Real Madrid's 4–2 Win Over Sevilla in La Liga 2024–25, Says 'Madridistas, This Is How We Wish You Merry Christmas' (See Post).

Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)