Real Madrid will be starting their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 campaign by taking on Marseille in their first match at home on September 16. They have had a good start to the season so far as they have won all four of the matches they have played in the La Liga 2025-26. They now have the challenge of the UCL in front of them. Last edition, Real Madrid had to play in the play-off to secure a qualification to the round of 16. This time, they will want to finish in the top eight and secure a direct berth. With some tough games in their UCL schedule, starting off positively against Marseille will be impoartant. Kylian Mbappe Picks France Teammate Ousmane Dembele as Ballon d’Or 2025 Favourite, Rules Out Barca Star Lamine Yamal From Race With Cheeky ‘He Plays for Barcelona’ Remark.

The last game in the La Liga was a tough outing for Real Madrid away from home against Real Sociedad. They were in control in the first half but a red card shown to Dean Huijsen completely changed the flow of the game. In the end, Xabi Alonso's side managed to secure a 2-1 victory and three points, but the credit for it has to go to Kylian Mbappe. He was phenomenal in the game as he played a key role in scoring one goal and was heavily involved in another. He looked sharp and moved brilliantly which created panic in the Sociedad defence. Against Marseille, fans will want to see Mbappe and they want to know if he will feature in the Real Madrid starting XI against the UCL 2025-26 match against Marseille. They will get the entire information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?

Kylian Mbappe suffered a knock in his thigh in the previous game and was down for some time before getting up again and resuming. It seemed like an injury initially but he looked fine towards the end. He has trained with Real Madrid in the last two days and didn't look like he is carrying any injury. Mbappe has been the star player for Real Madrid and he is a sure starter in Real Madrid's starting XI against Marseille in the UCL 2025-26. Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Thierry Henry to Become Second-Highest Goalscorer for France, Achieves Feat During FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Goal Video).

Mbappe has a nice record against Marseille as he managed 9 goals in 13 Ligue 1 game against Marseille as a PSG player. “I scored quite a few goals against Marseille in the past. It’s great to meet French teams again. Plus, we’re playing at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, so it’ll be a good game.” said Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid's UCL 2025-26 opener.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).