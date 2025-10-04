Real Madrid will return to action in the La Liga 2025-26 as they will take on Villarreal in the La Liga 2025-26. This is a crucial match for Real Madrid as they have suffered a defeat in their previous match against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have leapfrogged them to take the top spot in the La Liga 2025-26 table. Although Xabi Alonso's team had a solid comeback against Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League, they are yet to make a mark against superior oppositions. Villarreal have started the season strongly and are at the third spot in the La Liga table with five wins out of seven games played. They will pose a strong challenge to the Los Blancos. Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Powers Los Blancos to Dominant Victory.

Real Madrid's key players Dean Huijsen, Fede Valverde, Alvaro Carreras had poor games in the last match against Atletico Madrid. On an individual level, Real Madrid failed to match the intensity of Atletico Madrid and were outmuscled. Despite that, Kylian Mbappe stepped up and kept Real Madrid competitive in the game. Fans will be looking forward to Mbappe delivering once again against Villarreal in this game as Real Madrid cannot afford to lose more points early in the La Liga. Fans eager to know whether Kylian Mbappe will play in the Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 match will get the entire information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is in good physical shape and he was spotted training with his Real Madrid teammates at Valdebabas ahead of the Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga 2025-26. If he doesn't suffer any knock in the warmup, he is certain to start for Real Madrid against Villarreal. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table.

Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid Training

Kylian Mbappe has been in terrific form for Real Madrid in the ongoing 2025-26 season. He has already scored eight goals in the La Liga 2025-26 and scored five goals in two matches in the UEFA Champions League, including a hat-trick in the previous match against Kairat Almaty.

