After a disappointing performance against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga 2025-26 which ended in a loss, Real Madrid returned to winning ways by defeating Kairat Almaty 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Kairat Almaty is a club from Kazakhstan and due to massive gap in qualities of the two sides, odds were stacked in the favour of Real Madrid, Almaty played well in the first half. disrupting Real Madrid's game. But Almaty goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza fouled Franco Mastantuono inside the box and that helped Kylian Mbappe open the scoring by converting a penalty. The goal opened up the game and in the second half, Real Madrid produced a flurry of attacks on the Almaty goal. Mbappe scored twice more, leading to the completion of his hat-trick. Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz extended the scoreline in the dying minutes. La Liga 2025–26: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde on Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad 2–1 To Go Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid

