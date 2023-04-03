Argentine forward Lionel Messi was once again booed by Paris Saint-Germain ultras during PSG's recent match against Olympique Lyonnais at Parc des Princes, Paris. PSG meanwhile suffered their second successive home defeat in Ligue 1. Substitute Bradley Barcola's goal in the 55th minute gave Lyon a very important win over the defending champions. Although Messi failed to score any goals, the Argentine forward created a lot of chances for his teammates during this match. Despite the loss PSG still remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Xavi Speaks About Lionel Messi’s Return to Barcelona; Says ‘Would Like Him To Come Back To Help Us’.

Lionel Messi's two-year contract with PSG is going to expire at the end of the season. Although there have been a lot of news regarding his renewal with the French club, Messi is yet to sign any deal with PSG. So far Messi has scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in 24 games in Ligue 1 2022-23. However, it seems like a section of fans is not happy with the Argentine's situation.

Just when Messi's name was announced in the starting lineup ahead of the match, whistles and discontent rang out at Parc des Princes. It soon turned into cheers when Kylian Mbappe's name was announced. Which makes the situation further clear.

Lionel Messi Gets Booed by PSG Ultras

PSG Ultras booing Lionel Messi again. They really don’t respect him. 🤐pic.twitter.com/A7QWL5v8pI — Ā (@ProudFede) April 2, 2023

PSG coach Christophe Galtier seemed very unhappy with the behaviour of PSG fans. Speaking to Canal+ after the match, the French gaffer said, "Whistles against Leo Messi are very harsh. Leo is a player who gives a lot. He also gave a lot in the first part of the season. but it is also up to other players to have more functions." 'Wish That This Craziness Never Ends!' Lionel Messi Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick and 100th International Goal in Argentina's 7–0 Victory Over Curacao.

In recent times, there have been rumours regarding Lionel Messi's potential return to FC Barcelona. The Catalans however are not economically in the best position to sign the Argentine forward. On the other hand MLS club Inter Miami are also linked with the Argentine goal machine. It will be very interesting to see where Lionel Messi finally ends up at the end of this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2023 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).