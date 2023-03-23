Lionel Messi fulfilled his childhood dream after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Messi's Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout to claim the biggest prize in world football. Messi was then named the best player of the tournament and won the Golden Ball award. After that, Messi returned to his club Paris Saint-Germain and featured in the Ligue 1 and Champions League. But now for the first time since winning the World Cup, the Argentine team will be in action when they take on Panama in an international friendly match at Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires. Read more to know if Lionel Messi will be featuring in this match for the Argentine team. 'The World Cup Is in the Past', Says Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni Ahead of Friendly Against Panama.

Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires is the biggest stadium in the country and has a capacity of 83000. All the tickets have been already sold and it is expected to be a full house. Since winning the World Cup, Argentine fans are in the mood for celebration. Something similar will be witnessed once again during their match against Panama. Lionel Scaloni, the architect of Argentina's World Cup campaign meanwhile knows perfectly that his team now needs to focus on the next cycle. Hence he called up a very strong squad for the friendly match. The game will also serve as a huge opportunity for the 61st-ranked Panama.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs Panama, International Friendly 2023 Fixture?

Lionel Messi is fully fit to take part in Argengtina's next game against Panama at Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires. Hence it is expected that the Argentine captain will start for LIonel Scaloni's side. During the last meeting between these two teams, Messi scored a hattrick in a 5-0 win for Argentina. Argentine fans will be hopping something similar from their captain. Lionel Messi Mobbed at a Restaurant in Buenos Aires, Police 'Rescues' Argentina Football Star; Videos Surface.

Panama are currently at the top of their CONCACAF Nations League 2022/23 group. They have done well in the recent past. However, with the world champions playing in their own backyard, this is going to be a very tough test for the Panama team.

