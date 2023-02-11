Lionel Messi has been in good form lately. Although he didn't pick up his form immediately after the FIFA World Cup, with time, he build momentum and scored important goals for PSG adding up assists as well. his goal against Toulouse in the last game in the Ligue 1 handed them an important victory. It was also his 10th goal of the season for the French giants. Ahead of PSG's match against AS Monaco, fans might wonder if Messi is playing tonight and, in this article, we will provide all the information about it. Having led Argentina to their third World Cup title in December last year, Messi is currently riding on confidence and reinvented his game to the modern demands of football. The Argentina captain has scored thrice for PSG since returning to action after the World Cup and has inspired the team from the front. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema Feature in the List of Finalists For FIFA Men's Best Player Award 2022.

PSG are not in the best of forms in the league and across all competitions. they have produced inconsistent performances in the league and recently got knocked out of the of the Coupe de France after defeat against Olympique de Marseille. With Kylian Mbappe out with injury, coach Christopher Galtier will want Lionel Messi to hold on to his form as the Champions League tie approaches nearby.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi will not feature when AS Monaco hosts PSG in Ligue 1 on Saturday, 11 February. The Argentine has sustained a hamstring injury which will keep him sidelined this weekend. PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi's omission from the squad for their game against Monaco in his latest press conference. Olympique de Marseille 2–1 PSG, Coupe de France: Parisians Knocked Out of French Cup With Round of 16 Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Messi picked up the knock during PSG's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Olympique Marseille in the Coupe de France in midweek. According to the club's medical report, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be undergoing treatment and should return to training on Monday.

