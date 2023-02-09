Paris Saint-Germain have been knocked out of the Coupe de France with a 2-1 defeat to Olympique de Marseille on Thursday, February 9. Lionel Messi and Neymar made the starting XI for PSG but could not impact the scoreline. Former Arsenal man Alexis Sanchez gave Marseille the lead through a penalty. Sergio Ramos equalised for PSG before the break. But PSG conceded again through Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, whose 57th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the sides. Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, Yeni Malatyaspor Goalkeeper, Dies in Turkey Earthquake, Club Confirms.

Olympique de Marseille vs PSG Result

Olympique de Marseille vs PSG Goal Video Highlights

