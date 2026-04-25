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Football Football Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS 2026 Match? This pivotal Eastern Conference clash sees second-placed Miami (18 points) face the third-placed Revolution (15 points). Under new manager Angel Guillermo Hoyos, Miami seeks a first regular-season win at their new home. However, for fans, Lionel Messi remains the focal point for the defending champions.

Inter Miami host the New England Revolution at the newly inaugurated Nu Stadium in MLS 2026. This pivotal Eastern Conference clash sees second-placed Miami (18 points) face the third-placed Revolution (15 points). Under new manager Angel Guillermo Hoyos, Miami seeks a first regular-season win at their new home. Conversely, Marko Mitrovic’s Revolution arrive on a four-match winning streak, though they must overcome a poor head-to-head record, having lost their last four encounters with Miami. However, for fans, Lionel Messi remains the focal point for the defending champions. UEFA Bans Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for Six Games Due to ‘Use of Homophobic Language’ in UCL 2025–26 Match Against Real Madrid.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS 2026 Match?

Lionel Messi is expected to lead Inter Miami yet again. The match finds Messi in exceptional form, having already netted seven goals in eight appearances this season. With no reported injury concerns, the Argentine veteran is set to captain the side as they seek their first-ever victory at their permanent new home in Miami.

The 38-year-old superstar has shown no signs of slowing down in his third full season in Major League Soccer. Following a midweek performance where he orchestrated a 2-0 road victory against Real Salt Lake, Messi enters tonight’s fixture as the league’s primary focal point. Giorgia Meloni Government Rejects Donald Trump Envoy’s Proposal To Swap Iran for Italy in FIFA World Cup 2026

His recent contributions include a spectacular brace against the Colorado Rapids and a dominant display in Utah. Fans at the Nu Stadium will be particularly eager to see him perform in front of the 'Leo Messi Stand', a section of the stadium named in his honour following the venue's inauguration earlier this month.

Despite Miami’s star power, the New England Revolution arrive in Florida as the league’s most in-form team. Under manager Marko Mitrovic, the Revs are on a four-match winning streak and sit just three points behind Miami in the Eastern Conference standings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).