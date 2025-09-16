Inter Miami will be back in action in the MLS 2025 as they will take on Seattle Sounders in their next encounter. Inter Miami had a poor run in the MLS 2025 recently as they are currently at the eighth position in the points table, eleven point afar from the top. Philadelphia Union lead the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference league table with 57 points after 30 games. Inter Miami have 46 points from 26 games and they are at a stage where any points dropped further will push them behind and make their task difficult. In their last four games played, Inter Miami have a single win and they lost consecutive matches in the Leagues Cup final and in the MLS. Kuldeep Yadav Meets Inter Miami Footballer Marc Astur, Latter Visits Dubai Stadium Wearing Indian Cricketer's Jersey During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (See Pics).

Charlotte FC handed Inter Miami a 3-0 drubbling in their last match of the MLS 2025. Lionel Messi missed out in the last game from the penalty spot and it didn't help. Messi came back from International break from Argentina and his form indicated that he can give Inter Miami some serious boost. But in reality, it was not to be as even Messi couldn't save Inter Miami from an embarassing defeat away from home, Yet, Messi continues to be the best player for Inter Miami and their biggest hope against Seattle Sounders, who are the Leagues Cup champions and defeated Inter Miami in the final. Fans eager to know whether Messi will feature in Inter Miami's starting XI against Seattle Sounders in the MLS will get the entire information here. MLS 2025: Charlotte FC Seal Playoff Berth With 3–0 Win Over Inter Miami After Lionel Messi Misses Penalty.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders MLS 2025 Match?

Yes, Lionel Messi will play in the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders match in MLS 2025. Although Messi missed one game for Argentina during the International break, he is fit and ready to serve Inter Miami when they need him the most. He has trained with the team a day before the match and is a confirmed starter in Javier Mascherano's playing XI. The 38-year-old has been in good form for Inter Miami and he has scored 19 goals this season of the MLS. He is currently in second place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi.

