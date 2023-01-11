PSG were handed a shock defeat in their last match and will be raring to find a way back to winning in their Ligue 1 match against Angers. The French giants, who were undefeated before their showdown against Lens, were stunned with goals from Lois Openda and Alexis Claude Maurice after Przemysław Frankowski had cancelled out Hugo Ekitike’s second-minute goal. Despite the loss, they still hold a four-point lead at the top of the table. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Lionel Messi would be playing for PSG tonight. PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Argentina star returned to training at the club and was greeted with a warm welcome, with them giving him a guard of honour after his Golden Ball-winning performance at FIFA World Cup 2022. With seven goals and three assists, Messi played an integral role in Argentina’s World Cup win last month and PSG would want nothing more than for him to continue in the same manner. Before the World Cup, Messi had scored 12 goals and assisted 14 times in a total of 19 matches across all competitions for PSG.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

The good news is that Messi seems ready to play in this match. Having missed a few previous games as he was on a break, the Argentina captain has been getting a lot of training under his belt and is set to make it to the starting XI for PSG. He has been named in the matchday squad along with his Brazilian forward and attacking partner Neymar. Lionel Messi Does a Namaste, Bats for ‘Education For All’ Initiative As BYJU’s Global Brand Ambassador (View Instagram Post).

PSG's Matchday Squad vs Angers:

🆗📄 The Parisian squad to face Angers on Wednesday 🔜🏟 #PSGSCO pic.twitter.com/cEze1sT9lO — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 10, 2023

Kylian Mbappe, who started PSG’s last match, has not been named in the matchday squad and so will miss this match. The young France star is likely to be available for PSG’s next match, which is against Rennes in Ligue 1 on January 16.

