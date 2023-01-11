Paris Saint Germain will be looking to return to winnings ways in the French Ligue 1 when they host Angers in a mid-week game. The French giants lost 3-1 to Lens which shocked many considering how dominant the team has been since the start of the campaign. It was the first loss of the domestic campaign but PSG still enjoy a four-point lead at the top. When the team with the best attack plays at home, there is generally plenty of goals and this game would be no exception. Angers are bottom of the points table and need an upheaval in fortunes to stay afloat in the top tier of French football. PSG versus Avengers will be streamed on the JioCinema app from 1:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With New Teammates Ahead of Al-Nassr’s Match Against Al-Shabab in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (See CR7 Training Pics).

Lionel Messi will feature for PSG for the first time since confirming himself as the greatest footballer ever by lifting the World Cup in Qatar. Neymar is back from suspension and will start in attack alongside Messi while it be interesting to see if Kylian Mbappe will be part of the starting eleven. Marco Verratti injured himself in training and he will be replaced in the team by Vitinha. Sergi Ramos and Marquinhos at the heart of defence give this team solidity at the back.

Ilyes Chetti, Farid El Melali, Ibrahim Amadou, Yan Valery, Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Halid Sabanovic along with World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi are ruled out for Angers. Yahia Fofana and Zinedine Ould will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Sada Thioub will lead the attack with playmaker Adrien Hunou slotting in behind him. Lionel Messi Does a Namaste, Bats for ‘Education For All’ Initiative As BYJU’s Global Brand Ambassador (View Instagram Post).

When is PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris. The game will be held on January 12, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Ligue 1 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Angers match on the JioCinema app and website. PSG have not lost to Angers in their last 23 meetings and this game would be no different. Expect a goal feast at the Parc des Princes with Lionel Messi on the scoresheet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2023 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).