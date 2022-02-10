Paris Saint-Germain have released a fourth kit for the 2021-22 footballing campaign, as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe among other PSG stars posed with the new kit that is inspired by the legendary Chicago Bulls team of the 1990s.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)