Lionel Messi is the talk of the town recently for his brilliant performances that helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022 title after a long gap of 36 years. Messi played a key role, scoring six times and setting up three goals to win the Golden Ball, becoming the first man in history to win the award twice. Following his exploits with Argentina, fans would be eagerly waiting for him to return to PSG to resume club football action. PSG’s next opponents are Strasbourg in Ligue 1 so will Messi be featuring in the clash? PSG vs Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In such good form, it is only normal for football fans to want to see Messi return back to action. The star footballer, besides breaking records on the pitch, made quite the headlines off it when his Instagram post about Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 win became the most liked on any platform ever. Also, the room where he stayed in Qatar during Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign is set to be turned into a museum, according to a latest development. Prior to the World Cup, Messi was in good form for PSG as well, scoring 12 times in all competitions and registering 14 assists.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in PSG vs Troyes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Unfortunately, fans would have to wait a little more to get to see Messi in action once again. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2022 success in Argentina and has not yet rejoined the PSG camp. Messi was hence not named in the matchday squad to face Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes. The squad does include PSG’s other two star forwards -Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, both of whom will start the game. Lionel Messi's Qatar Room to Be Converted into Museum to Commemorate Argentina's Triumph at FIFA World Cup 2022.

PSG's Matchday Squad to Face Strasbourg:

As a matter of fact, Messi will return to PSG in the beginning of January ahead of some crucial Ligue 1 fixtures. He is likely to feature in those contests which would help him get ready for the Champions League round of 16, in February. PSG have been extremely dominant this season and quite deservedly sit at the top of the points table with a five-point gap over second-placed Lens. A win against a struggling Strasbourg would further add strength to their bid for a consecutive Ligue 1 title and extend their gap with the others on the table.

