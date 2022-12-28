PSG are set to resume their bid for another Ligue 1 title when they take on Strasbourg. The French giants have been nothing short of superb this season and will aim to continue on that note. Christophe Galtier’s side are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 41 points, five more than second-placed Lens. With 13 wins and two draws from 15 matches played so far, the Parisians are currently in red-hot form and fans will expect them to notch up another victory and consolidate their top spot. Lionel Messi's Qatar Room to Be Converted into Museum to Commemorate Argentina's Triumph at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Kylian Mbappe, after his heroics at FIFA World Cup 2022, is set to feature in the game. The young Frenchman almost won his side a second consecutive World Cup title with a sensational hattrick in the final but fell short to Argentina, led by his teammate Lionel Messi. He currently occupies the top spot in top-scorers of Ligue 1 this season with 12 strikes with his teammate Neymar in second place, having scored one goal less. He too will be starting the match alongside with Mbappe. Messi meanwhile, will not return to PSG before the beginning of January, as confirmed by Galtier a day ago.

Strasbourg in stark comparison, find themselves reeling at the 19th spot on the points table. An unlikely victory can help them in their recovery from the relegation zone. But it would take an incredible effort to hand the champions their first defeat of the league this season. Having said that, no one can predict what happens in a football match and even though PSG are favourites, they will not take their struggling opponents lightly.

When is PSG vs Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris. The game will be held on December 29, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Santa Claus’ Lionel Messi: Argentina Share Heartwarming Video of A Boy Unboxing FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy As Christmas 2022 Gift (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Strasbourg, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Strasbourg match on the Voot Select app. PSG are hot favourites to win this contest and should clinch a routine win.

