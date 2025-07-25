Indian football is full of shockers. The All India Football Federation is trying to finalize their new head coach, following the resignation of Manolo Marquez. The AIFF Technical Committee has officially published three names: Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine, and Stefan Tarkovic, in the shortlists for the new role. But now, a surprising, or rather shocking, update has come up. Former FC Barcelona and Spain national football team legend Xavi had applied for the India national football team head coach role, as reported in The Times of India. AIFF Technical Committee Shortlists Three Candidates for India National Football Team Head Coach Role, Former Boss Stephen Constantine in Final List.

The report claims that former FC Barcelona midfield maestro, who guided the Cules in tough times, and coached them to two trophies, had applied for the role of Indian football team head coach. But, as per the report, the AIFF Technical Committee "did not consider Xavi for the final shortlist due to the high financial cost", as per sources. It has also been reported that AIFF’s national team director Subrata Paul had confirmed to The Times of India that Xavi had applied for the role of head coach for the Blue Tigers. Subrata Paul said, “It’s correct that Xavi’s name was there”. The application was reportedly mailed to the AIFF from the own email ID of Xavi Hernandez. ‘We Respect Law of the Land…’ AIFF Issues Statement After ISL 2025–26 Season Put on Hold Due to Renewal of Commercial Rights Deal.

Besides having over 700 appearances for giants FC Barcelona, winning multiple La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles, and the FIFA World Cup with Spain, among many other prestigious trophies, Xavi has an excellent profile as a coach too. The legend has managed Al Sadd in Qatar and his loved Barca during financial distress. Interestingly, in a previous interview with The Athletic, Xavi had revealed that he sometimes follows the Indian Super League, as many Spanish coaches coach in the ISL.

