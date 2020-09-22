AC Milan played their first game in the Serie A 2020-21 against Bologna at the San Siro. It was Zlatan Ibrahimovic who shone to get a couple of goals for the side. The first goal was scored at the 35th minute and then at the 51st minute of the game. The second goal converted a penalty into a goal. Ibra called himself Benjamin Button after scoring those two goals. AC Milan had come strong technically and then in the second half, the visitors spotted their faults quite easily and did not allow them to score a goal. It was only a foul that was committed inside the box that led AC Milan to have a penalty. AC Milan 2-0 Bologna, Serie A 2020-21 Match Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores Twice as Milan Win Season Opener.

Ibra took the penalty and converted it into a goal. Ibra scored a stunning header as he jumped high to go over the goalkeeper. Even AC Milan shared the picture of Ibra. The 38-year-old further shared the picture of himself where he called himself, "Benjamin Button." The video of the goal was shared on social media online. Check out the video below:

Now check out the picture shared by Zlatan

First brace of the season

“We won, I could have scored more goals. If I was 20, I would have scored another two. I'm like Benjamin Button, I was born old and I die young," he said after the game. The team will next take on Crotone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).